Amish rejected COVID vaccines, lockdowns, masks. Here's the result

(E.U. TIMES) – Amish communities rejected Covid vaccines, refused to wear masks, and went about their normal daily activities while the rest of America was turned upside-down.

According to the CDC and mainstream media, the Amish were set to suffer from excess death due to Covid. In reality, the exact opposite happened.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The mainstream media will not touch this story because it completely dismantles the entire establishment narrative. It shows that all the COVID interventions were completely unnecessary.

TRENDING: 'Cruel' and 'almost sinful': Christians warn of ties between 2 Biden schemes

Read the full story ›