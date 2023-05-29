A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health
Amish rejected COVID vaccines, lockdowns, masks. Here's the result

Had 30 times less deaths

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 1:17pm
Amish young people in Pennsylvania (Photo by Kia Sari on Unsplash)

(E.U. TIMES) – Amish communities rejected Covid vaccines, refused to wear masks, and went about their normal daily activities while the rest of America was turned upside-down.

According to the CDC and mainstream media, the Amish were set to suffer from excess death due to Covid. In reality, the exact opposite happened.

The mainstream media will not touch this story because it completely dismantles the entire establishment narrative. It shows that all the COVID interventions were completely unnecessary.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
