Ancient shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered

(FOX WEATHER) – Researchers are celebrating a milestone in China's development of deep-sea archeology after two large ancient shipwrecks were recently discovered in the South China Sea.

China's State Administration of Cultural Heritage said this was the first time ancient ships sailing and returning to the same sea area had been discovered in the country.

Yan Yalin, the agency's director of archeology, said that this major discovery proved the historical fact that Chinese ancestors developed, utilized and traveled to and from the South China Sea.

