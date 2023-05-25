A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ancient shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered

Believed to be from Zhengde period of Ming Dynasty

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ancient shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered in South China Sea (video screenshot)

Ancient shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered in South China Sea (video screenshot)

(FOX WEATHER) – Researchers are celebrating a milestone in China's development of deep-sea archeology after two large ancient shipwrecks were recently discovered in the South China Sea.

China's State Administration of Cultural Heritage said this was the first time ancient ships sailing and returning to the same sea area had been discovered in the country.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Yan Yalin, the agency's director of archeology, said that this major discovery proved the historical fact that Chinese ancestors developed, utilized and traveled to and from the South China Sea.

TRENDING: Trump promises to make adopting children a top priority in 2nd term

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Church of Scotland's membership dropped by half since 2000
193 congregations to leave United Methodist Church over same-sex issues
No. 1 in DVD sales 'Jesus Revolution' totally 'caught Hollywood off guard'
World War II vet, 101, walks at graduation 80 years after missing ceremony to join Army
Ancient shipwreck filled with porcelain treasure discovered
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×