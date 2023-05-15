A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ancient tablet inscription revealed: 'You are cursed by the God YHW'

Predates any previously known Hebrew inscription in Israel by at least 200 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:08pm
Actor Jim Caviezel portraying Jesus in "The Passion of the Christ."

(JERUSALEM POST) -- An early Hebrew inscription from Mount Ebal near Nablus that was found on a folded lead tablet during an excavation in the 1980s recently underwent x-ray tomographic measurements to reveal hidden text.

Epigraphic analysis of the data revealed a formulaic curse written in a proto-alphabetic script likely dating to Late Bronze Age that predates any previously known Hebrew inscription in Israel by at least 200 years.

The finding has just been published in the journal Heritage Science by Prof. Gershon Galil, a researcher at in Jewish history and biblical studies at the University of Haifa; Scott Stripling of the Archaeological Studies Institute in Katy, Texas; Ivana Kumpova, Daniel Vavrik and Jaroslav Valach of the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics the Czech Academy of Sciences; and Pieter Gert van der Veen at the Department of Old Testament and Biblical Archaeology at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany.

