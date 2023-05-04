Anheuser-Busch CEO tells investors Mulvaney promotion was 'not a formal campaign'

(MSN) – Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris told investors in an earnings call Thursday that Bud Light’s partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney was “not a formal campaign.”

“This was the result of one can,” Doukeris said in the video call obtained by Fox Business. “It was not made for production or sale to general public. It was one post, not a formal campaign or advertisement.”

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has faced widespread conservative criticism, including calls for boycotts, in the month since Mulvaney shared a sponsored post to her Instagram page promoting Bud Light’s March Madness contest. Doukeris reaffirmed the company’s support for Bud Light in the call, saying that it plans to triple media spending for the brand this summer.

