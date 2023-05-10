A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Another Tesla bursts into flames on highway

Firefighter: 'The batteries are what are causing the enormous amount of heat buildup'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2023 at 6:48pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A man in California narrowly avoided tragedy after his Tesla vehicle erupted in flames as he was driving down the highway.

Bishal Malla was headed onto Highway 99 near Cosumnes River Boulevard when he felt his Tesla begin to shake, according to local outlet KCRA 3.

After pulling over and getting out of the car, Malla immediately spotted smoke billowing from underneath the vehicle. He quickly called 9-1-1.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







