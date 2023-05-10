Another Tesla bursts into flames on highway

(FOX NEWS) -- A man in California narrowly avoided tragedy after his Tesla vehicle erupted in flames as he was driving down the highway.

Bishal Malla was headed onto Highway 99 near Cosumnes River Boulevard when he felt his Tesla begin to shake, according to local outlet KCRA 3.

After pulling over and getting out of the car, Malla immediately spotted smoke billowing from underneath the vehicle. He quickly called 9-1-1.

