AOC contradicts reality with bizarre claim about debt ceiling

Some Democrats have established a pattern in recent years of simply saying things that contradict reality.

For example, Joe Biden's recent claim that Nancy Pelosi helped bring the nation out of the Great Depression. It ended in the '30s and she was born in 1940.

Then there were Rep. Adam Schiff's wild claims about seeing evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Two investigations found that scheme was based on no evidence.

Now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to have a conflict with mathematics.

TRENDING: Congress votes to repeal Biden's climate rule targeting trucks, heavy vehicles

She claims that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy doesn't have the votes for his debt-ceiling-fix bill in the House.

Only that bill already has passed. McCarthy did have the votes, 217-215.

The Washington Examiner has highlighted Cortez' conflict with numbers.

She claimed McCarthy, regarding the Limit, Save, Grow Act, in the House, "Doesn't have the votes."

Is AOC a few french fries short of a Happy Meal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In a rant on social media, she said, "Why would anyone act like Kevin McCarthy has votes right now? He hasn’t done the work. He doesn’t have the votes for his current proposal in the Senate. He doesn’t have the votes in the House. He doesn’t even have the votes in *his own party.* & GOP are starting to feel that."

The report noted that McCarthy, since the debt ceiling solution was adopted in the House, "has needled Democrats over their apparent inability to secure passage of a stand-alone debt limit hike in the Senate."

Democrats are the majority in the Senate, but simply are too divided, so far, to reach agreement.

"A simple way for the Democrats to avoid default is to pass the Limit, Save, Grow Act in the Senate," McCarthy tweeted Tuesday. "With just 9 days left to go, Republicans remain the only ones in Washington who have actually done anything to lift the debt limit and avoid default."

As the House was adopting its plan to avoid a debt crisis, Joe Biden was announcing that he would refuse to negotiate at all – he simply demanded that the GOP in the House give him virtually unlimited borrowing power.

The GOP is insisting on some spending curbs as part of the solution.

Biden did then agree to negotiate, but so far a resolution has not been reached.

McCarthy's plan jacks up the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion or until March 24, 2024, whichever comes first, in exchange for caps on expenditures to fiscal year 2022 levels.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].