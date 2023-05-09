Historic church hosts 'God is trans' event, now archdiocese investigating

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York is investigating a Manhattan church after it hosted a display contrary to the Christian understanding of God.
The Church of St. Paul the Apostle exhibited an art display called "God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey" on Sunday, according to Fox News. The display was featured next to a church altar.
The display alluded to transgender ideology, with a panel from its creator Adah Unachukwu denying the existence of the devil.
Advertisement - story continues below
"There is no devil, just past selves."
New York church slammed for ‘God is Trans’ exhibit.
The Manhattan based Catholic Church of St. Paul the Apostle is holding an exhibition called ‘God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey’ exploring gender ideology and it’s supposed link to finding God.
The exhibition states… pic.twitter.com/YrHr6s5xdv
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 8, 2023
TRENDING: Commission slams religious rights violations in Iran and China
The display, hosted at a church that one parishioner describes as "very liberal," was criticized by another member of the congregation, according to the New York Post.
Advertisement - story continues below
"The church should not be promoting this," the objecting parishioner said.
"I understand there are transgender people. I pray for all people but enough is enough. It seems like they are trying to force the agenda on others."
The same parishioner indicated that the resident priests of the parish declined to explain the meaning of the seemingly heretical art display, according to the Post.
A spokesperson for the archdiocese confirmed that it was investigating the church in a statement provided to Newsweek.
"We had no knowledge of it beforehand," the spokesperson told the news outlet.
Advertisement - story continues below
"If media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns.
"We are investigating and looking to speak with the pastor of the parish to get more information."
The parish in question has a reputation for advertising itself to the gay community, according to The New York Times.
St. Paul's offers one Sunday Mass that is marketed as "gay-friendly."
Advertisement - story continues below
God has always been understood as male in the Christian religion, with two persons of the Trinity identified as Father and Son.
The concept of transgenderism also conflicts with the Christian understanding of gender, which teaches that God created mankind as male and female.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.