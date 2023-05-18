A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Archeologists just deciphered ancient tablet from Mount Ebal

Contains curse exactly as Moses instructed the Israelites in Book of Deuteronomy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Charlton Heston as Moses

Charlton Heston as Moses

(JERUSALEM POST) – An early Hebrew inscription from Mount Ebal near Nablus that was found on a folded lead tablet during an excavation in the 1980s recently underwent x-ray tomographic measurements to reveal hidden text.

Epigraphic analysis of the data revealed a formulaic curse written in a proto-alphabetic script likely dating to Late Bronze Age that predates any previously known Hebrew inscription in Israel by at least 200 years.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The finding has just been published in the journal Heritage Science by Prof. Gershon Galil, a researcher at in Jewish history and biblical studies at the University of Haifa; Scott Stripling of the Archaeological Studies Institute in Katy, Texas; Ivana Kumpova, Daniel Vavrik and Jaroslav Valach of the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics the Czech Academy of Sciences; and Pieter Gert van der Veen at the Department of Old Testament and Biblical Archaeology at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany.

TRENDING: Respected researcher unearths alarming hospital deception endangering children

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School accused of violating Civil Rights Act with race-based affinity group
Migrant child dies under Biden's border policies, 3rd in 2 months
School district cites 1st Amendment to bar schools from holding graduation in churches
French Catholic priests forced to wear QR codes for sex offender status
Archeologists just deciphered ancient tablet from Mount Ebal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×