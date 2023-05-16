Articles of impeachment to be introduced for FBI director

The nation knows now, following Special Counsel John Durham's report on the origins of the false Russia collusion claims made against President Trump, that the FBI at that time was corrupt.

It pursued its attacks on Trump without evidence, and did its best to destroy his candidacy – and then his presidency. One agent infamously claimed he was working to guarantee Trump never would be president.

That has produced calls from some for the FBI to be closed down.

But a report from the Daily Caller indicates U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., has another repair method: Impeach Director Christopher Wray.

The Daily Caller said it obtained a copy of the articles of impeachment she is preparing for Wray.

And in a statement, her office explained, "Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force The Soviet-style tactics used by the FBI against normal Americans are unprecedented in this country. FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle told congressional investigators that the FBI created a terrorist threat tag following the Dobbs Supreme Court decision in 2022. O’Boyle confirmed that the purpose of the tag was to target pro-life individuals. On September 23, 2022, armed FBI agents in tactical gear raided the family home of Mark Houck, a pro-life Catholic and father of 7 young children, because he obstructed access to an abortion clinic."

The statement went on:

"FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin obtained a leaked FBI document that targets Traditional Latin Mass Catholics. The document, titled 'Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVE) and their interests in 'Radical-Traditionalist Catholics' or RTCs,' was reported out of the Richmond Field Office and dated for January 23, 2023. This leaked document outlined a plan for the FBI to spy on Catholics, particularly Latin Mass-attending Catholics, who, according to the document, have harbored 'white supremacy.' The FBI document indicated intentions to have informants within the Catholic Church, on advice from the Southern Poverty Law Center."

The statement also cited entrapment schemes run by the FBI, and worse.

"Not only has Director Wray persecuted political opponents in an unprecedented and partisan way, but he has also overseen his agency take actions to shield and protect the current President and his family. A senior FBI official left the agency under a cloud of accusations that he shielded a laptop belonging to the President’s son, Robert Hunter Biden, from a criminal probe," the statement said. "It is unacceptable for the Director of the FBI or any civil officer to exercise his power in a way that targets one political class while doing favors for the other."

The result is that Greene is introducing Articles of Impeachment against Wray, who was described as "corrupt."

A separate report from the Hill said Greene also wants impeachment for Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

There, she cited his agenda against those who protested the 2020 election of Joe Biden as president.

"Greene said on Tuesday during a hearing from the House Oversight Committee on crime in Washington, D.C. that Graves had chosen to not prosecute 67 percent of people arrested by D.C. police officers but continues to pursue cases and sentences against Jan. 6 defendants. She said the decision to not prosecute the former is 'absolutely criminal.'

"The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice needs to come to an end. And because you refuse to prosecute real criminals that are violating all the crimes here in Washington, D.C., and you want to talk about D.C. residents — they are victims of your abuse of power,” she said. “And because of that, I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves."

Regarding the election, it undoubtedly was the result of undue influences. First, Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million plus in cash to local election officials who largely used the money to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

Second, the FBI campaigned to social and legacy media companies to suppress accurate reporting on the Biden family scandals revealed in a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

A subsequent Media Research Center poll found had those details about Joe Biden's involvement in various schemes that paid his family millions of dollars been available, enough voters would have dropped their support for him that he would likely have lost a series of swing state votes – and the election.

