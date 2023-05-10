We asked every California Dem in Congress if they support reparations. Here's what they said

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked every Democratic member of Congress from California if they supported their state’s ambitious reparations plan, finding that just two would go on the record regarding the proposal.

California’s Reparations Task Force voted Saturday to send a plan to the legislature that would, if approved, pay out $800 billion in reparations to black citizens. Despite numerous attempts to contact members, only one Democrat in California’s Congressional delegation, which numbers 42 members, responded to inquiries.

TRENDING: This is the SECOND time Biden has interfered in probe of his family

The office of Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier deferred to Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee’s opinions when contacted by the DCNF.

“We think checking in with our neighbor Rep. Lee would be best given her work on this issue,” Mairead Glowacki, a spokesperson for DeSaulnier, who represents California’s 10th Congressional District, covering Concord and San Ramon, told the DCNF.

Lee, who represents Oakland in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a former Congressional Black Caucus chair, has expressed support for the plan, which would see eligible black Californians receive up to $1.2 million in payments, on average. These include a housing discrimination payment of $148,099, a mass incarceration payment of $115,260 and an annual yearly payment of $13,619 for health care disparities, assuming an average lifespan of 71 years, according to the recommendations.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is reparations one of the dumbest ideas ever to come down the pike? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Reparations are not a luxury for our people, but a human right long overdue for millions of Americans,” Lee said at the Task Force’s meeting on Saturday, where the recommendations were approved. Lee, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2025, added that, “The atrocities committed against black Americans are undeniable, and reparations are a tangible route to acknowledging and making amends to the glaring economic and social impacts of slavery and systemic racism.”

No other California Democrat in the House or Senate responded to the inquiry.

The lack of response from Democratic federal lawmakers from the state comes as the proposal has been criticized by Republicans in California.

“Let us never force one group of Americans to pay off another group to atone for the sins of others,” wrote California Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder, who is black, on Twitter in response to the proposal.

A Democrat, State Sen. Steven Bradford, meanwhile, said that the proposal would face an “uphill battle” through the state legislature, according to CalMatters, a state-based investigative group.

Jack Brewer, a black former National Football Association player, also criticized the proposal. “I mean, our communities are ravaged right now. And you’ve got a bunch of people standing up asking for million-dollar checks. It’s absolutely insane to me,” he told Fox News.

California’s proposal, the result of a bill signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to study the issue, will now be submitted to the legislature for approval. It is separate from a proposal by the City of San Francisco to pay $5 million to African-American residents of the city, which has also been criticized.

Newsom, the Democratic Speaker of the California Assembly, and the Democratic Majority Leader of the California Senate have been contacted for a comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!