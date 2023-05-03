Asteroid the size of 6 Darth Vaders passing Earth on 'Star Wars' Day

(JERUSALEM POST) -- An asteroid the size of six Darth Vaders is set to pass the Earth on Thursday, May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, at a very close distance, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.

The asteroid in question has been designated 2023 HF7, having been discovered this year, according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It is also just the first in a trilogy of asteroids set to pass by the Earth on Thursday, but it will also be passing by at a much closer distance than the others.

TRENDING: 'Let's do some simple math': Jean-Pierre torched for claiming illegal immigration is down 90%

Read the full story ›