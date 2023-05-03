A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Asteroid the size of 6 Darth Vaders passing Earth on 'Star Wars' Day

On May the Fourth, to recall iconic phrase: 'May the Force be with you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:35pm
(Image by ukt2 from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- An asteroid the size of six Darth Vaders is set to pass the Earth on Thursday, May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, at a very close distance, according to NASA's asteroid tracker.

The asteroid in question has been designated 2023 HF7, having been discovered this year, according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

It is also just the first in a trilogy of asteroids set to pass by the Earth on Thursday, but it will also be passing by at a much closer distance than the others.

