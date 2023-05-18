'Astonishing' digital scan of Titanic reveals wreck as never seen before

(SKY NEWS) – The first-ever full-sized digital replica of the Titanic has been created – and experts say it could be used to unlock secrets of the world's most famous shipwreck.
Scientists have created what they have labelled a "digital twin" of the passenger liner, which sank into the Atlantic in 1912 after hitting an iceberg while on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
About 1,500 people died in the sinking – which remains one of the biggest shipping disasters in world history.
TRENDING: Respected researcher unearths alarming hospital deception endangering children