'Astonishing' digital scan of Titanic reveals wreck as never seen before

(SKY NEWS) – The first-ever full-sized digital replica of the Titanic has been created – and experts say it could be used to unlock secrets of the world's most famous shipwreck.

Scientists have created what they have labelled a "digital twin" of the passenger liner, which sank into the Atlantic in 1912 after hitting an iceberg while on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

About 1,500 people died in the sinking – which remains one of the biggest shipping disasters in world history.

