'We're back': Tucker Carlson returns, but not to Fox News

It didn't take long for ouster Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to find a new home for his broadcasts, and that home is Twitter.

Carlson made the announcement in a three-minute video on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy. That's why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments," Carlson said.

"Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now."

He did not give a specific start date for his new program, but indicated, "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. We'll be bringing some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here."

Carlson said "at the most basic level the news you consume is a lie, a lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind. Facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated."

"What's it like to work in a system like that? After more than 30 years in the middle of it, we could tell you stories. The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can, but there are always limits.

And you know that if you bump up against those limits of enough, you will be fired for it. It's not a guess, it's guaranteed. Every person who works in English language media understands that."

CNBC reported: "A Fox representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A Twitter spokesperson responded with a poop emoji when asked for comment on Tuesday."

Carlson's final broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on the Fox News Channel was Friday, April 21. Despite being the runaway leader in ratings, Fox announced the following Monday on April 24 he would no longer appear on the air.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Forbes reported Carlson earned $15 million to $20 million each year with Fox News, making him one of the highest-paid TV hosts in the country, according to a person familiar with the 53-year-old's contract.

