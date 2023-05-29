Bakery workers left terrified after hungry black bear barges in, steals 60 cupcakes

(FOX NEWS) – Employees at a Connecticut bakery were left terrified last week after a hungry black bear barged into the garage and helped itself to 60 cupcakes.

Miriam Stephens, owner of Taste by Spellbound in the town of Avon, said workers were loading cakes into a van for delivery on Wednesday when the bear strolled in.

The employee "looked up and saw a bear staring at her from the South Windsor side," Stephens wrote in an Instagram post. "All of the sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling, ‘there’s a bear in [the] garage!’"

