Bank being investigated for giving customer information to FBI

The Bank of America, which is known to have delivered to the FBI private and personal customer information with any legal process, now is being investigated by the U.S. House for that.

A report from Just the News said GOP members have announced the review of the corporation after a whistleblower confirmed the company gave private personal information to the FBI – without any legal process.

The FBI, of course, is hardly the epitome of integrity these days, after it colluded with Democrats to make up lies about Donald Trump during the 2016 election and then told media companies to suppress accurate – but damaging – information about the Biden' family's international business schemes in 2020. A poll showed that election interference could have cost Trump the presidency.

The report said House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie wrote to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, telling him of the investigation and asking for documentation about the bank's actions.

"The lawmakers pointed to the testimony of retired FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill, who said that the bank 'with no directive from the FBI, data-mined its customer base. And they data-mined a date range of 5 to 7 January [of 2021] any BOA customer who used a BOA product.'"

The whistleblower said the bank especially reviewed anyone who had purchased a firearm at that point.

"This information appears to have had no individualized nexus to particularized criminal conduct, but was rather a data dump of BoA customers' transactions over a three-day period. This information undoubtedly included private details about BoA customers who had nothing at all to do with the events of January 6," said the letter.

