Baseball team cancels 'drag queen' honors when Catholics protest

It seems many of the nation's influencers – from politicians to corporations to entertainers, even schools – have jumped head-first into the promotion of the LGBT ideology, especially with the promotion of "drag queen" events in schools, libraries and such.

But that ideology has hit a bump in the road – at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A report from the Washington Times explains that organization, in fact, "may have dodged a Bud Light moment after canceling plans to honor a bawdy collective of drag queens who dress up as nuns."

Bud Light, of course, came out with an LGBT promotion agreement with a transgender activist, and that triggered a multi-billion dollar collapse in the company's value brought on by a massive plunge in sales.

The report said the Dodgers announced they have reversed their decision to "recognize" a group called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during a Pride Night coming in just weeks.

The change of plans came about, the report said, after prominent Catholics accused the drag performers of mocking and denigrating Catholic beliefs.

"Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees," the team confirmed in a statement.

They had been in line to get the team's "Community Hero Award."

The Times reported the reversal resulted when CatholicVote, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred asking him about his promise that baseball would seek to be "apolitical."

Catholic League President Bill Donohoe commented: "Yesterday, I wrote to Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, about this outrageous insult to Catholics, and we listed his email address. Our huge list of email subscribers came through, and we are grateful for their input. We also want to thank Commissioner Manfred, and the Dodgers, for doing the right thing."

Rubio hailed the fact that common sense "for once," prevailed.

The senator had confronted the team earlier, when it claimed its actions promoted "an atmosphere of acceptance for all" how that could be when the "Sisters" mocked Christians with their "diabolical parodies."

The Times reported, "The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns,” said Mr. Rubio in the Monday letter. “The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more.’ The group’s ‘Easter’ ceremony features children’s programming followed by a drag show where adult performers dress in blasphemous imitation of Jesus and Mary."

The resistance to such LGBT ideologies has been increasing of late, the report explained, with the NHL seeing players refusing to wear Pride jerseys and several pitchers in Major League Baseball refusing to participate in the LGBT promotions.

