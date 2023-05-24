Has Ben Crump defamed one white person too many?

The race-baiting biz has a supply problem. For years, Bizarro World "civil rights" attorney Ben Crump has made a small fortune chasing racists.

None of them has been a real racist, but some – Derek Chauvin, George Zimmerman – have, at least, looked mean enough to convince a complicit media.

The supply of real racists has been dwindling for at least a half century, but given the success of hucksters like Al Sharpton and the marble-mouthed Crump, the demand for racists continues to increase.

So it should have been no surprise that Crump went after Sarah Comrie, the unfortunate New York City woman labeled "Citi Bike Karen." Watching Comrie desperately wrangle over a bike, Crump filtered the video through the only lens he knows.

"This is unacceptable!" Crump tweeted. "A white woman was caught on camera attempting to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC."

Crump continued, "She grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat. This is EXACTLY the type of behavior that has endangered so many Black men in the past!"

Crump was hardly alone in his hysteria. So deeply propagandized are the woke that millions among them thought it likely that a pregnant white woman in hospital scrubs would try to "steal" a bike from five large black youths.

This scenario, of course, collapsed quicker than you could say "Jussie Smollett." Comrie had paid for the bike that the men were trying to take from her. The media quickly retracted their stories, and Crump deleted his tweet.

Comrie's attorney will almost certainly file defamation lawsuits, and if there is any justice, Crump will to be at the top of the process server's list.

Crump knows the drill. In 2022, he faced another defamation suit, this one brought by George Zimmerman. Unlike the one from Comrie, the Zimmerman suit had the potential to get Crump disbarred, even arrested.

As the AP reported, "The lawsuit claimed that Trayvon Martin's parents, along with Crump, participated in the conspiracy in an effort to get charges filed against Zimmerman, have him tried and 'destroy his good will and reputation in the community.'"

Zimmerman had been arrested and tried for the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The conspiracy in question involved switching out phone witness, Brittany Diamond Eugene, for her half-sister, Rachel Jeantel.

As Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert proved beyond any doubt in his doggedly researched movie and book, "The Trayvon Hoax," the then 16-year-old Eugene, a Haitian-American hottie, was Martin's real girlfriend.

It was Eugene who was on the phone with Martin in the minutes before his death. When she proved unwilling to tell the story Crump wanted her to tell, the conspirators persuaded the mentally challenged, grossly overweight Jeantel to pretend to be Martin's phone friend.

Without the "ear witness," there would have been no arrest. Without an arrest, Crump would have been unable to sue the homeowners' association in the community where Martin was killed. Without that suit, Crump would have faded into obscurity.

The often incoherent Jeantel kept up the absurd pretense through several depositions and the trial, perjuring herself every step of the way. The media chose to believe her.

Similarly, they chose to believe that the "little boy" Trayvon was innocently bringing Skittles and iced tea back to his half-brother when attacked by the white supremacist Zimmerman.

To believe this scenario the media had to ignore all evidence, including the eyewitness who testified that the 6-foot Martin was pounding the head of the much smaller Zimmerman into the pavement "MMA-style."

They had to ignore the 911 recording on which Zimmerman could be heard calling out for help for 40-plus seconds before firing the fatal shot. Of course, too, they had to ignore the fact that Zimmerman was an Hispanic civil rights activist and as unlikely a white supremacist as Sarah Comrie.

Zimmerman's lawsuit never had a chance. I listened to at least two of the hearings, and it was obvious even from afar that no one in power wanted this suit to succeed.

Too much was at stake. Zimmerman's acquittal prompted the creation of Black Lives Matter. The Trayvon Martin story is BLM's foundational myth. It cannot be challenged.

Comrie's hell lasted only a few days. The PTSD will be harder to shake, but she will be compensated and her reputation more or less restored.

As to Crump, even if he settles a Comrie defamation suit, it won't break him. A racially calibrated justice system has made him rich and kept him out of prison.

Zimmerman's is another story. Ten years after his acquittal, he lives in limbo. He cannot get a real job, go to school, or own property. Scarcely a day goes by without a death threat. In 2015, a would-be assassin took a shot at him and nearly succeeded.

Few people can understand what Comrie went through. But if she wants to commiserate with one of them, it's likely George would welcome the call.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," can now be pre-ordered in all formats.

