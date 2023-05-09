'Best leaked video yet': Tucker bashes leftist infiltration at 'Foxweiser'

A newly leaked video of former Fox News headliner Tucker Carlson, from his days at the studio, reveals him bashing the infiltration of leftists at "Foxweiser," a newly minted nickname for Fox News based on Bud Light's catastrophic partnering with a transgender to promote its products.

Editorialist Johnathan Jones at the Western Journal describes it as the "best leaked video of Tucker yet."

The message from Carlson, he said, is, "You shouldn't work at Fox News if you have this in your twitter bio."

The commentary revealed that Media Matters released yet another leaked video that "perhaps better than the others, shows why the former network anchor was so beloved."

TRENDING: Commission slams religious rights violations in Iran and China

In it, Carlson questions why Fox News was staffed by so many liberals.

Be aware of some offensive language:

He said, among other things, that those putting their gender pronouns in their Twitter bios have no business being employed there.

Are the leaked videos of Tucker Carlson actually helping him? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (118 Votes) 4% (5 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Jones explained, "If the leak was meant to undercut Carlson, it is likely to backfire with his passionate fans — many who have abandoned the network in droves over the last two weeks."

Media Matters said Carlson was discussing a man named Jerry Andrews, then an executive producer for Judge Jeanine Pirro.

"I was like, ‘[Pirro’s] got a lot of liberals working over there. And, you know, they see this as war, and we’re the main force on the other side.' If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side," he said.

Carlson discussed the "existential threat far-left liberals staffed by the network pose to its mission," the report said.

"Just because you’re liberal doesn’t mean you did this. It does mean you shouldn’t work here. And Roger [Ailes] would never put up with this s***. Why would you do that?"

The commentary noted, "It is not clear who is leaking the videos from Fox News’ hard drives to the left-wing activist organization that is Media Matters. Fox News sent Media Matters a cease-and-desist letter last week that asked it to stop airing them. Media Matters said it will not comply with the letter’s demands."

It continued, "The clips have proven Carlson is exactly who viewers thought he was: a man of integrity and sense who believed in what he was doing there — even if others employed by Fox News do not."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!