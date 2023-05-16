America would be better off without a Federal Bureau of Investigation rather than having the corruption that evidence confirmed has grown inside the agency, according to the senior editor at the Federalist.

"The Russia-collusion hoax was concocted and brought to life only because the most powerful people in the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement community wanted an excuse to weaponize the federal government against Donald Trump," explained John Daniel Davidson. "They didn’t want him to be president, simple as that. It didn’t matter to them what voters wanted; they thought they knew better. So they felt any abuse of power was justified in preventing Trump from winning the White House."

He was responding after Special Counsel John Durham released a report of his years-long investigation into the source of the "Russia collusion" claims against President Trump. He found the FBI violated its own procedures and attacked Trump and his campaign with no discernible evidence at all.

Davidson continued, "It means, too, that it would be better if we had no FBI at all than the corrupt agency we have now, which sees fit to traffic in actual disinformation, spread conspiracy theories, and throttle the democratic process whenever a candidate comes along who threatens the status quo. That’s the real lesson of the Durham report, and we ignore it at our peril."

Davidson, the senior editor at The Federalist, previously has written for the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and others.

He wrote, "The big takeaway from the report is that the Obama-era FBI launched a full investigation of the Trump campaign, codenamed Crossfire Hurricane, in the summer of 2016 despite having zero evidence of any collusion between Trump and Russia."

He added, "Not only that, but officials at the highest levels of the U.S. government, including President Obama, knew that the entire false narrative that Trump was colluding with Moscow was completely made up by the Clinton campaign in an effort to weaponize the federal government against Trump and distract from Hillary Clinton’s own email server scandal."

He said the investigation confirmed, "in August 2016, CIA Director John Brennan briefed Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, and other senior administration officials on what the report calls the 'Clinton Plan intelligence,' a scheme Clinton approved in July 2016 'to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.'"

All of them knew the claims to be lies, and "all of them ignored this important fact," he said.

The lies eventually were leaked to a " compliant and incurious new media, and voila! Clinton’s Trump-Russia scandal was born — without a shred of evidence, and indeed despite significant evidence to the contrary," he said.

He said most concerning is the fact that while the conspiracy participants failed to stop Trump's election in 2016, the same people during the next election "were back at it, using their power and influence to shape public perceptions of the campaign and push outright falsehoods on the American people."

He also noted that America's media were rewarded for pushing the lies of the Russia-collusion hoax with Pulitzer prizes, and "None of them have recanted their fake stories, and nearly all of them reacted Monday to the Durham report by dismissing it as a 'big fat nothing.'"

"When the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the federal government can be used as a weapon to undermine an outsider candidate for high office, it means our republic is in grave danger," he warned.

