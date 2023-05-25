Biden administration lumps Christians, Republicans, Nazis all together

The Biden administration now is lumping Christians, Republicans, conservatives and Nazis all in one category.

A report from the Gateway Pundit explains the scheme follows decisions by the government earlier to infiltrate Catholic parishes to spy on congregations, to dispatch federal agents to the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol to stir up emotions, and to censor Americans' speech.

The report explains a new terrorism program within the Department of Homeland Security now is moving into unprecedented territory with its classifications of those group disliked by the Biden administration.

"This in unprecedented in American history. Not only is the regime targeting its political opponents and jailing hundreds of Trump supporters but they have broadened their targeted population to include Christians," the report said."At what point will Americans wake up and understand they the country is in the middle of a Marxist takeover?"

TRENDING: Has Ben Crump defamed one white person too many?

It explained Biden is handing out taxpayer cash through "an anti-terrorism grant initiative."

And it's run through a university scheme that "has explicitly lumped the Republican Party, as well as Christian and conservative groups, into the same category as Nazis."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, obtained documents through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests showing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program meant to fight terrorism is funding a group whose work has explicitly targeted the American political right. The MRC outlined its findings in a report, arguing what the group found warrants criminal prosecution," the report said.

Are Christians and Republicans the same as Nazis in the eyes of the Biden administration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The MRC's Brent Bozell said, "This terrorism task force is engaged in an active effort to demonize and eliminate Christian, conservative, and Republican organizations using federal taxpayer dollars.

"What we have uncovered calls for criminal prosecution. The American people need to know those who are abusing their positions in the federal government will be held accountable for their criminal behavior."

Involved is the DHS's Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program and and it seeks grant recipients to "to establish or enhance capabilities to prevent targeted violence and terrorism."

The Washington Examiner reported one $350,000 grant went to the University of Dayton to look into "raising societal awareness, media literacy and online critical thinking initiatives."

The Examiner explained, "Dayton's grant application sought to fund its 'Preventing Radicalization to Extremist Violence through Education, Network-Building and Training in Southwest Ohio (PREVENTS-OH)' project, which has a goal to 'prevent domestic violent extremism in Southwest Ohio.' Dayton cited the Southern Poverty Law Center in its assessment that Ohio ranks highly for 'anti-government extremist groups.'"

The SLPC, however, has shot down its own integrity by classifying Christians along with the KKK as "hate" organizations because of their adherence to biblical teachings.

Dayton cited the work of Michael Loadenthal, of the University of Cincinnti, who claimed the "pyramid of far-right radicalization" shows "mainstream conservativism" in the first section, which includes Fox News, the Christian Broadcasting Network, the Heritage Foundation, the Republican National Committee, and the National Rifle Association."

Other tiers cite Trump supporters, Breitbart News, PragerU, Turning Point USA, the Daily Stormer and more.

"This terrorism task force is engaged in an active effort to demonize and eliminate Christian, conservative and Republican organizations using federal taxpayer dollars," Bozell said.

The report documented that MRC sent a letter Tuesday to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asking for the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the DHS.

The DHS has denied it has done anything wrong.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].