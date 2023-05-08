Biden bribery accusation launched in 2018 by Ukrainians

Allegations of bribery against Joe Biden apparently first surfaced in 2018 when a former federal prosecutor informed authorities there was a "foreign national" who was willing to make a statement on the ex-vice president's behavior, a full two years before charges were brought by the whistleblower who now has been speaking to the House Oversight Committee.

But the response back then from government officials was not to investigate and find the truth, but to persecute the former prosecutor who submitted the information.

It is Just the News that obtained interviews and documents revealing the scandal.

The report said it was retired Little Rock, Ark., U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins who wrote Geoffrey Berman, who at the time was New York U.S. attorney.

The message, dated Oct. 4, 2018, was that then-Ukraine Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko was willing to travel to the United States to present evidence about the Bidens and Burisma Holdings.

Just the News revealed, according to an email from Cummins to Berman, Lutsenko thought "VP Biden (and Sec State Kerry) exercised influence to protect Burisma Holdings in exchange for payments to Hunter Biden, (business partner) Devon Archer, and Joe Biden."

At the time, Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer both were getting paid massive sums by Burisma to be on its board.

However, Hunter Biden had no experience or qualifications to be on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas firm. The hirings happened while Joe Biden was VP, and in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy.

Joe Biden later openly admitted he interfered in a Ukrainian investigation into corruption at Burisma by threatening to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine if a prosecutor doing the investigation wasn't fired immediately.

On an official trip to Ukraine, he threatened the loss of $1 billion in American aid if the prosecutor wasn't fired in six hours.

He was.

And Biden, shortly later, boasted about his intervention in the investigation.

Just the News reported the evidence shows the evidence was that Joe Biden had "exercised influence to protect" Hunter Biden's source of massive amounts of money, "in return for money to his family."

The DOJ, at the time, instead of investigating, "secretly obtained" Cummins' phone records, apparently to try to identify his contacts.

Just the News pointed out, about Burisma's scheme to pay Hunter Biden millions of dollars, "The hiring raised eyebrows since the gas company was considered corrupt by the U.S. State Department and State officials have testified they believed the hiring of the VP's son created the appearance of a conflict of interest."

Cummins had told the DOJ Lutsenka said he could produce two "John Doe" witnesses to corroborate the claims of corruption by the Bidens, "including that some of the money Burisma paid to Hunter Biden as a board member for Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky's firm benefited Joe Biden."

Cummins said, "There is a claim they have proof of a wire of significant funds from Zlochevsky to Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC which they claim directly went to the benefit of Joe Biden. I have never understood why they think they know it went to him. I think the entity was associated with Hunter Biden and Archer. All I have been told is that the person who made the transfers was told that 'one goes to Joe Biden.' A little thin."

Cummins told Just the News he couldn't imagine why the DOJ would "stonewall" the very serious allegations.

And he said the government's secret search of his phone records felt like "retaliation."

The report said Cummins' 2018 situation was the "second known instance in which a witness came forward with allegations that the current president engaged in illegal behavior when he was Barack Obama's vice president."

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, earlier confirmed the FBI received information in June 2020 from a confidential human source with claims Joe Biden was involved in a pay-to-play bribery scheme in Ukraine.

Such allegations are just part of the field of red flags that have been waving over the Bidens recently.

Just the News listed other developments:

"In 2015, as major New York bank filed suspicious activity reports flagging transactions related to several firms tied to Hunter Biden and his business partners. The reports led to a criminal investigation of Devon Archer, one of Hunter Biden's closest business partners and fellow Burisma board member. "In May 2016, Archer was indicted in federal court on charges he fleeced an Indian tribe through a bond scheme. He eventually was convicted in 2018. "In November 2016, a private bank official filed a sweeping whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, raising concerns about several firms and transactions tied to Hunter Biden and his associates. "In fall 2018, Cummins made his approach to the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan. "In late 2018, the FBI and IRS opened a criminal investigation of Hunter Biden based in part on the earlier suspicious bank activity reports. "From May to November 2019, the FBI in New York worked with a former Ukrainian government official who had tried to help Burisma settle criminal allegations in Ukraine while Hunter Biden was on the board. "In December 2019, the FBI obtained via subpoena a Hunter Biden laptop that included evidence that he had not declared $400,000 in income from Burisma and had not paid taxes on it. "In June 2020, the informant approached the FBI about an alleged bribery scheme"

