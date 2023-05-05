Biden bribery allegation 'concerning and credible,' chair of House Freedom Caucus says

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Fred Lucas

The Daily Signal

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday that the FBI should move quickly to release a document alleging that President Joe Biden was part of a bribery scheme when he was vice president.

“Maybe there is nothing to see from this [FBI] form. I hope that’s the case. If so, the FBI should be forthcoming,” Perry told The Daily Signal in a phone interview about Republican lawmakers’ effort to obtain the document.

TRENDING: Students' U.S. history and civics grades plummet following lockdowns

“It is bad for the country, bad for the president, bad for the presidency, and bad for the FBI to let questions linger,” Perry said. “If there is nothing to see, so be it.”

Perry, besides being chairman of the House’s most conservative caucus, is a member of the House Oversight and Accountablility Committee, which on Wednesday subpoenaed a specific FD-1023 form, an unclassified FBI record.

Republican lawmakers say the FBI form alleges a scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national related to an “exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The subpoena gave the FBI a week to produce the information.

Is Biden's bribery allegation "credible"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., decided to issue the subpoena after a whistleblower made a legally protected anonymous disclosure to the office of Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee. Grassley has a long history of working with government whistleblowers.

The Treasury Department’s suspicious activity reports, also known as SARS, showed multiple members of the Biden family receiving millions going back to Biden’s eight years as vice president from 2009 until 2017.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The question is, why were these large amounts of money paid out? For what?” Perry said in the interview with The Daily Signal.

Asked whether the allegation could constitute an impeachable offense for the president, Perry was cautious.

“Selling the country out for personal gain … if it occurred and if it’s proven, it doesn’t get much worse,” Perry said.

The government whistleblower that brought the information to light likely will stay anonymous for protection, Perry said.

It’s possible that the House oversight committee’s investigators would interview or depose him in a nonpublic setting. However, that might not be necessary.

“The revelations are concerning and credible. The FBI should be forthcoming,” Perry said. “We would be concerned about the safety of the whistleblower. I don’t believe it’s completely necessary [to depose the whistleblower]. The 1023 [form] might have everything we need.”

When a reporter asked about the matter during the White House press briefing Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby referred the question to the Justice Department, parent agency of the FBI.

The Biden White House dismissed the matter as the latest of several “unproven, politically motivated attacks” in a statement issued Wednesday evening to several media outlets by Ian Sams, a special assistant to the president in the White House Counsel’s Office.

“For going on five years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically motivated attacks against the president and his family without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests,” Sams said in the written statement. “When it comes to President Biden’s personal finances, anybody can take a look: he has offered an unprecedented level of transparency, releasing a total of 25 years of tax returns to the American public.”

Comer and Grassley signed a letter Wednesday about the subpoena to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In it, the lawmakers write:

We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!