Biden claims NOT having X-rated books is a civil-rights violation

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Education (DOE) concluded an investigation into a Georgia school district Friday, arguing that the removal of several books containing pornographic material “created a hostile environment” for LGBTQ and non-white authors and readers, according to a letter.

The DOE’s Office of Civil Rights launched an investigation into the Forsyth County School District (FCSD) after a complaint was made by an individual, whose identity has not been released, that the district had purposefully gotten rid of books about the LGBTQ community in January 2022, according to the Washington Post. The department sent a letter to FCSD’s superintendent, Dr. Jeff Bearden, on Friday that its investigation had concluded the district was attempting to remove books with “diverse authors and characters, including people who are LGBTQI+ and authors who are not white.”

TRENDING: Trump's Truth Social goes to war with major newspaper, sues for billions

“Indeed, one student commented at a District school board meeting about the school environment becoming more harsh in the aftermath of the book removals and his fear about going to school, and evidence OCR reviewed to date reflects other students expressing similar views,” the letter read. “District witnesses reported to OCR that the District has not taken steps to address with students the impact of the book removals. In light of these communications and actions, OCR is concerned a hostile environment may have arisen that the District needed to ameliorate.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The district had removed eight books after multiple parents complained about the content matter being too pornographic for children, according to The Washington Post. One mother was initially banned from board meetings after trying to read out loud a scene from “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” by Jonathan Safran Foer, which describes how to give oral sex.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George Johnson, follows the story of a black boy growing up and learning about different sexual experiences. It goes on to describe several graphic sexual situations, including two boys performing oral sex on each other.

Are government educators trying to create a nation of perverts? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Another book removed by the district was “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, about an 11-year-old African American girl that enters puberty in the 1940s, because of its “heavy sexual content,” according to a review from Squeaky Clean Reviews.

“Sexual content includes but is not limited to incest, pedophilia, a graphic description of one married woman’s distaste for intercourse with her husband, an odd description of the same woman’s affinity for masturbating with a pet in her lap, and a graphic flashback in which Pauline recalls when intercourse with her husband was pleasurable,” the review read.

The book was one of several that President Joe Biden defended in a video announcing his reelection campaign in April, in which he called out “Maga extremists” for banning certain books from the classroom due to pornographic material.

Following the district’s decision to remove the books, the department opened an investigation, which concluded that the decision created a “racially and sexually hostile environment,” according to the letter. Despite acknowledging the books were removed due to pornographic material, the DOE said that it felt the district’s process “conveyed the impression that books were being screened” for LGBTQ and diverse authors and characters.

The department encouraged the district to release a statement about the process that resulted in the removal of the books and offer “supportive measures to students” and “administer a climate survey of the student bodies at each of the District’s middle and high schools to assess whether additional steps need to be taken.”

Bearden told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement Monday that the district would be working with the department’s request to provide an “unparalleled education.”

“Forsyth County Schools is committed to providing a safe, connected, and thriving community for all students and their families. Bearden said. “With the implementation of the OCR’s recommendations, we will further our mission to provide an unparalleled education for all to succeed. Our district will continue to follow State law, and local Board policies and procedures, for media center materials.”

The DOE did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!