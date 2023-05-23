Biden dangerously 'delusional,' warns Washington editorial

A new, unsigned editorial from the Washington Examiner cites the dangers of electing a president in his 80s.

Joe Biden now is heading at break-neck speed for his 81st birthday.

But the editorial said the danger is that he has become "delusional," imagining things that never happened.

Worse yet, boasting about those accomplishments to leaders of ally nations.

Biden has a decades-long reputation for verbal gaffes, blunders and insults to people. He recently called for a newly deceased member of Congress to be at a press conference in person, and repeatedly has claimed his son, Beau, died in Iraq, when he actually died of brain cancer in a U.S. hospital.

But the editorial explains the real "danger" was "clear last weekend when President Joe Biden spoke at a press conference at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan."

"Biden spoke about the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which was formed in 2007 between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States to counter Chinese military and economic aggression in the region. Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd pulled Australia out of the group in 2008, but President Donald Trump managed to reinstate the alliance in 2017," the Examiner said.

"None of this reality seems to have lodged itself in Biden’s increasingly muddled mind, which always seems to tell its possessor that he played a central role. Speaking in Hiroshima, Biden said: 'I doubt many people in this audience or any other audience would have said that two years after being elected, I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad.'

"He's right: No one could have imagined that Biden would do that, because it had already been done by his predecessor. Such self-aggrandizing delusion in our chief executive is embarrassing," the Examiner said.

But Biden's fantasies didn't stop there.

"It continued when he turned from international affairs to domestic matters. Not once but twice, Biden claimed that his administration 'was able to balance the budget.' What planet does this confused old chap live on?" the Examiner wondered.

It pointed out even the White House confirms the feds ran a $2.7 trillion deficit in 2021 and a $1.38 trillion deficit in 2022.

Then Biden dug himself deeper, the Examiner noted.

"Finally at the press conference, Biden turned to the main issue of the day: the debt limit, which he declared unconstitutional (which would surprise not only every constitutional scholar but also a string of presidents and Congresses who have run deficits over the decades). 'I’m looking at the 14th Amendment,' Biden said, 'as to whether we have the authority. I think we have the authority. The question is: Could it be done and invoked in time?'

"What he was musing about was whether he had the authority to bypass Congress and keep spending, even if the people's elected representatives on Capitol Hill did not raise the debt limit. This is delusional. Nothing in the 14th Amendment grants the president the power to borrow or tax beyond what Congress authorizes. Article I of the Constitution is clear: 'Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes … to borrow money on the credit of the United States.'"

It noted nothing in the Constitution gives Biden the power to borrow.

It concluded that it is "dangerous" to have a president "who is out of touch with basic economic and constitutional realities."

Biden, in fact, has announced he is seeking a second term, which would be over when he is 86, if he is successful.

