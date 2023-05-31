Biden 'disclosing sensitive nuke details' even though Russia quit pact

A new report reveals Joe Biden is continuing to share America's sensitive nuclear program details publicly, even though Russia, the other half of the treaty agreement, has pulled out of the deal and doesn't reveal its capabilities.

"This is bizarre behavior, and a reckless threat to American national security," charged Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His comments were reported in Washington Free Beacon, which explained Biden's administration is sharing "sensitive nuclear date" and that comes at a time "when Russian president Vladimir Putin is threatening to launch an atomic war in Europe."

The report explained that the U.S. did take a "two-month pause" in releasing information, but has resumed providing details about America's offensive nuclear capabilities.

It falls under the strategies from a New START treaty, an arms transparency deal that Moscow abandoned months ago.

According to the Free Beacon, the State Department announced this month that, "In the interest of transparency and the U.S. commitment to responsible nuclear conduct, the United States is voluntarily releasing aggregate data for its nuclear forces."

That report cited 662 deployed ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers, as well as 1,429 warheads on those machines. There also were 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.

Just recently Russia sent tactical nukes to Belarus, which is viewed as a major escalation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Defense hawks on Capitol Hill said they are baffled by the Biden administration's decision to publish sensitive nuclear data at a time when Russia is not only hiding its own capabilities but also threatening to start an atomic war in Eastern Europe," the report said.

The report said it's not the first such fiasco for Biden, noting that, "Members of the House China Committee raised concerns earlier this month that the United States is ill-equipped to combat China, and a government watchdog concluded that America's missile defense system is in tatters."

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser and military analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, told the Free Beacon, "Transparency might sound good in theory, but exposing secrets isn't going to moderate Putin. To the contrary, it will only help him plan as he seeks his own nuclear dominance."

Rubin suggested a "serious purge" of bureaucrats in national security agencies.

