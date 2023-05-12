A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden DOJ sides with Christian charity battling city over right to feed homeless

'Many faith-based organizations are on the front lines serving the needs of people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:34pm
(Courtesy Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Biden administration has taken the side of a Christian charity that is suing a city in California for refusing to let it minister to homeless residents by giving them food and water.

The United States Department of Justice filed a statement of interest on Tuesday in the case of Micah’s Way v. City of Santa Ana, which is centered on city officials trying to force the charity to move out of a neighborhood due to their giving food and drinks to the homeless and offering other services.

In its legal statement, the DOJ argued that Micah’s Way’s actions constituted a lawful exercise under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

Read the full story ›

