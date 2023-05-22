Biden to end DNA testing that was used to mitigate child trafficking

The Biden administration has announced that it will end familial DNA testing at the U.S.-Mexico border, a program begun under President Donald Trump and used to mitigate child trafficking and crack down on the fraudulent entry by illegal aliens.

It's just the latest move by Joe Biden to open the nation's southern border. On his first day in office he canceled a long list of security measures implemented by Trump, including a "Remain-in-Mexico" policy for asylum seekers and construction of the border wall.

The result has been predictable. Thousands, sometimes tens of thousands of illegal aliens, havwe been crossing the border into the United States each day, in pursuit of jobs, money and the financial benefits America offers its residents.

According to a report in Just the News, the publication obtained an copy of a memo outlining the scheme.

The report explained the background, "The DNA testing was originally implemented in the Trump-era and utilized by Customs Border Protection – following a court order related to the separation of migrant children from their families and evidence drug cartels were using children to create fake family units to sneak illegal immigrants across the border."

But the CBP memo, dispatched in recent days, said the testing is finishing.

"The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) familial DNA contract with BODE Technologies will end on May 31, 2023 and all familial DNA testing will conclude on that date," the memo said.

Just the News noted, "The memo also states such collecting and testing of familial DNA is 'separate' from 'booking' DNA collection, which is done by the FBI, and that BODE’s expiring contract 'does not impact collections as part of the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) program,' which is expected to proceed 'uninterrupted.'"

The report said that over the last year, one in 10 children tested under the program "turned out not to be related to the illegal aliens who were crossing with them."

