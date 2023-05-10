Biden plan lets illegals walk free, no tracking, and no court dates!

Just hours before a Trump-era practice that was used to protect America's southern border – the Title 42 program to reject illegal aliens – is scheduled to end, Joe Biden appears to have reached out with a response to the looming catastrophe of millions of newcomers arriving and demanding access to America.

A report by Politico said the pandemic-era policy is ending, and that will change the status quo in a way that is "expected to draw an increase of asylum seekers to the U.S."

NBC reported some 11,000 migrants cross the border Tuesday, so Biden decided to prepare a memo "that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the United States without court dates or the ability to track them."

The report, which cited multiple sources familiar with the plans, pointed out Biden wants the illegal aliens simply let go.

"The Biden administration began releasing migrants without court dates to alleviate overcrowding in March 2021, but had previously enrolled those migrants in a program known as 'Alternatives to Detention,' which required them to check in on a mobile app until they were eventually given a court date," the report said. "The new policy would release them on 'parole' with a notice to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office but without enrolling them in Alternatives to Detention."

According to NBC, there were 11,000 border apprehensions on Tuesday, a record. But that is about the total expected daily when Title 42 ends on Thursday, authorities have said.

One Homeland Security official said in the NBC report, "We’re already breaking and we haven’t hit the starting line."

The Title 42 procedures have been used to turn back more than 2.5 million asylum-seekers, but Biden is lifting that on Thursday, creating a new magnet for illegal aliens to come to the U.S.

It also will slow down processing times for those who come.

The scheme to release people immediately apparently is in response to the inability of the government to handle all those illegals who already have come to the southern border that was opened wide under Joe Biden's policies.

Detention centers are over-full, they report.

"It’s a public health danger. We will start having people die," an official with DHS said.

Biden administration officials claim they have addressed the issue with a new rule that will ban most from applying for asylum if they cross the border illegally or if they fail to first apply for safe harbor in another country.

Biden officials continue to claim, as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did just days ago, "The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11."

That defies the facts on the ground: that Biden canceled literally all of the border security measures President Trump had installed during his term, including wall construction and such.

