Biden sex accuser: 'If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe'

A woman who credibly has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault is warning that if something happens to her, it's Joe's fault.

Accusations by Tara Reade against Biden have been public for a number of years already. And her claims are backed by witnesses who have corroborated her charges.

Essentially, they are that Biden pushed her up against a wall, kissed her, touched her and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in 1993.

The Daily Caller News Foundation has documented that five people have corroborated details of Reade’s account against Biden.

TRENDING: This is the SECOND time Biden has interfered in probe of his family

It is the Daily Wire that now is reporting on Reade's public warning.

She said, on social media, that she is "not suicidal" and that "all roads lead to Joe Biden."

Her allegations arose during the 2020 presidential election about Biden's actions while he was a senator.

"I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden," Reade wrote on Twitter. "Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying, and intimidation over the last three years will not work. I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen."

Does Tara Reade have good reason to think Joe Biden may be trying to harm her? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (18 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

She continued, "I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

She also promised to testify "under oath" in Congress if she is asked to do so and "will tell what happened and what I know."

"The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you @RepMTG and @mattgaetz for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!" she said.

I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign… — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) May 7, 2023

She had described what happened when she was instructed by a supervisor to take a gym bag to Biden.

"I handed him the thing. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone. It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt. It happened all at once … his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!