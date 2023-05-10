Biden's 'train wreck actions' on U.S. southern border explained

Joe Biden's administration has let develop two "train wrecks" regarding his open southern border, a crisis he created when he took office by killing virtually all of the border security programs implemented by President Trump, such as the border wall construction.

The "train wrecks" are described in a new report from Red State.

The first cited was the massive numbers of people being reported as lining up to breach the U.S. border when the Title 42 program to provide additional restrictions on entry is lifted on Thursday.

Quoted was a report from Jorge Ventura Media talking about the "massive line" of illegals after DHS announced an enforcement plan in El Paso.

BREAKING : Massive line of illegal immigrants turning themselves in to immigration officials after DHS announced an enforcement operation

on migrants who evaded border patrol agents in El Paso. Majority of migrants in line are males from Venezuela @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/qt5WaPuOfF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 9, 2023

And a report from Todd Bensman about thousands crossing into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico.

It has begun - Bensman from Matamoros Mexico.

All morning long. I’d say several thousand have crossed and the day is young pic.twitter.com/4KJkHje1zh — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) May 9, 2023

Further, Fox reporter Bill Melugin documented a statement from Guatemala's president revealing that 80,000 Venezuelans were en route to the border.

NEW: Texas Congressman @RepTonyGonzales says the President of Guatemala told him he knows of at least 80,000 predominantly Venezuelan nationals who are making their way to the U.S. border ahead of the drop of Title 42, and that nobody at the White House would take his calls. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

But, the report pointed out, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, reported "no one at the White House was taking his calls to deal with the situation."

I continue to hear from frustrated Border Patrol & ICE contacts who are in disbelief that DHS/CBP announced in a press release last night that they were going to run an enforcement operation in El Paso today targeting gotaways/evaders camping on streets.

Lost element of surprise. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

They tell me you announce the RESULTS of an enforcement operation in a press release, not the PLAN. Our team on the ground in El Paso tell me much of the migrant population cleared out before the operation this morning, after the press release went out. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Then the second train wreck was the fact that the Department of Homeland Security "announced in a press release … that they were going to run an enforcement operation in El Paso."

Melugin explained, "They tell me you announce the RESULTS of an enforcement operation in a press release, not the PLAN."

Explained RedState, "Remember when Kamala Harris met with the Guatemalan president about the 'root causes' in June 2021? Then in December 2021, the president said that was the only time that they had talked. So much for any effort to deal with the situation. This all shows just how seriously they are taking the problem. Indeed, they seem to want it to get worse, and it will now with the lifting of Title 42."

