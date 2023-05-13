Black Chicago residents furious about influx of migrants

Harold Hutchison

Black Chicago residents ripped a proposed migrant center Friday, citing a depletion of city resources for their community by accommodating the migrants, as well as the potential of non-citizens voting in local elections.

The residents are protesting and taking legal action to prevent Chicago from housing migrants in a closed-down high school and two other locations in the South Shore neighborhood, ABC7 Chicago reported. The city is seeing an influx of more than 200 migrants a day and has taken in 8,000 since August, prompting the city to declare an emergency as migrants have taken to sleeping in police station lobbies.

“There is also a due process issue,” said attorney Frank Avila, according to ABC7 Chicago. “We want the refugees and the asylum-seekers and migrants to come in, but we have areas across the city where they can go. Not centralized in one community.”

“Politically having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interest we have. Are you aware of that there are immigrant advocates at state houses all over this country who are — who are advocating for non-citizen voting in local elections? What if that happened here?” one resident asked in a video posted on Twitter.

Local jurisdictions in California, Maryland and Vermont allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, according to Ballotpedia. Legislation in New York City to allow non-citizens to vote was struck down by a judge in June 2022.

Non-citizens cannot vote in local elections in Chicago unless they have children in public schools, in which case they are allowed to vote for school board members, according to CheckyourFact.com.

“That would change the mindset of what we as a black community need to thrive here in Chicago. That’s a concern of ours,” the resident continued. “This is much bigger than the mayor of Chicago or Chicago Police Department. This an effort to destroy our neighborhoods and silence our voices even further.”

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered over 1.2 million illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by the agency, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. An additional 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022, according to Fox News.

