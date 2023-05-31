Blonde girl on woke calendar makes church's head explode

A diverse 2024 desk calendar published by a woke Christian church is apparently not woke enough, since the image of a white, blonde-haired girl is displayed at the top of the cover.

Now, the president of the United Church of Christ is issuing a formal apology for featuring the blonde child at the top of a circle of children of various races holding hands, with a Bible quote stating: "You shall love your neighbor as yourself."

"I write to apologize for the ways in which the most recent edition of the UCC desk calendar failed to live up to our commitments to be an antiracist body," wrote Rev. John C. Dorhauer, the general minister and president of the church.

"It has been brought to my attention that a slight rotation of the cover image in either direction would more accurately reflect the racial equity we seek. I am grateful for such attention to the subtleties of racism and agree.

TRENDING: What 'IRS' now stands for

"I want to thank those of you who took the time to write to me and share your disappointment, your outrage and your commitment to hold us accountable to our promises.

"The cover does not reflect our strong commitment to antiracism. I apologize for that. Seeing how the image on the cover is plainly focused on the blonde-haired person makes it clear to me that there are still ways in which the centering of whiteness remains instantiated in our language, our art and our culture.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Does the positioning of the blonde girl make this calendar cover racist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (3 Votes) 97% (102 Votes)

"This is a reminder of the kind of diligence required to fully overcome the ravages of white privilege still embedded in our system, our psyche and our culture. We will again remind ourselves and challenge ourselves to apply a level of diligence that will reduce the likelihood that this happens again. We will also review the processes we use to approve graphic designs before being published, building a network of accountability that will enable us to align more fully with our vision for and commitment to antiracism.

"My deepest and sincerest apology to those whom this cover art offended and angered. Thank you again to those who took care and time to speak to me in ways that helped me recognize my short-sightedness. It is my hope that this ongoing covenantal commitment of holding each other accountable will lead us closer to the hoped for vision of a church and a culture free of the vestiges of white privilege and racism. We are on that journey, but not yet where God is calling us to go.

"May it please God to call us ever forward and may our commitments to this work continue until justice prevails and the evil of racism ends."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The United Church of Christ is far from a conservative mindset when it comes to Christianity. It is a politically left-leaning denomination known for its commitment to inclusivity and racial justice.

"We are one of the very few Christian churches that are leading bold and courageous conversations, engaging in direct social activism, and participating in civil disobedience as a way to bring attention to and disrupt racist systems and structures," the church declares on its website.

It's also pushing for reparations "for people of African descent enslaved Africans and their descendants globally. Reparatory justice is also needed for descendants of Indigenous peoples including Native Americans, Latin Americans, Asian/Pacific Islanders/Hawaiians whose legacies include, genocide, theft of land, the denial of legal and human rights, and forced labor to build the wealth of Europe and U.S. territories."

In recent times, some UCC churches have hosted drag shows to demonstrate support for young members of the LGBT community.

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE: "Election denier!" "Science denier!" "Climate-change denier!" "Conspiracy theorist!" And then there's "hate speech," "fake news," "disinformation," "misinformation," even something called "MALinformation." A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America's elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn't support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It's all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE ELITES' ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!