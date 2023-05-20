A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

West Coast city's crime forces Postal Service to halt deliveries for entire zip code

Rampant mail theft causing headaches for affected residents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2023 at 4:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Mail theft in Seattle reportedly forced the United States Postal Service to pause deliveries for an entire ZIP code to pause this month, according to local reports.

The Postal Service announced mail delivery for the 98118 ZIP code resumed Tuesday after delivery was halted since last week for "less than 900" residents, The Seattle Times reported. Residents in the ZIP code were told to pick up their mail from the local post office while delivery services were paused.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Due to the rise in mail theft and vandalism we will be holding all mail for your address. We do not have an exact date of when all master locks will be replaced," a sign on a mail container near in the Columbia neighborhood of the city read, according to KING 5.

TRENDING: These 4 companies have gone full 'Bud Light'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Immigration court backlog 'growing inexorably worse'
Among Durham report's facts: There was a double standard at FBI for investigations
Tim Scott drops $6 million hint that he's definitely running for president
MSNBC guest: Republicans really want spending cuts because they're 'cruel'
Power grid facing 'elevated risk' of summer outages, warns reliability watchdog
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×