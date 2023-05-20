West Coast city's crime forces Postal Service to halt deliveries for entire zip code

(FOX NEWS) – Mail theft in Seattle reportedly forced the United States Postal Service to pause deliveries for an entire ZIP code to pause this month, according to local reports.

The Postal Service announced mail delivery for the 98118 ZIP code resumed Tuesday after delivery was halted since last week for "less than 900" residents, The Seattle Times reported. Residents in the ZIP code were told to pick up their mail from the local post office while delivery services were paused.

"Due to the rise in mail theft and vandalism we will be holding all mail for your address. We do not have an exact date of when all master locks will be replaced," a sign on a mail container near in the Columbia neighborhood of the city read, according to KING 5.

