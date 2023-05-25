Blue city's office district not only a ghost town, it's also covered in feces

(ZEROHEDGE) – Everyone knows that San Francisco is the nation's largest public toilet – requiring the city to employ six-figure 'poop patrol' cleanup team. However a new report from the city Controller's Office really puts things in poo-spective.

For starters, feces were found far more often in commercial sectors, covering "approximately 50% of street segments in Key Commercial Areas and 30% in the Citywide survey," second only to broken glass as can be seen in the 'illegal dumping' section.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

If you're wondering about the city's fecal methodology, look no further than a footnote on page 43: "Feces also includes bags filled with feces that are not inside trash receptacles. Feces that are spread or smeared on the street, sidewalk, or other objects along the evaluation route are counted. Stains that appear to be related to feces but have been cleaned are not counted. Bird droppings are excluded."

TRENDING: Has Ben Crump defamed one white person too many?

Read the full story ›