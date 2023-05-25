A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Border Patrol encounters 393% increase of Chinese migrants

Increases CCP spy risk

By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:18pm
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:18pm
(Pixabay)

(SARA A. CARTER) – The influx of Chinese migrants crossing the southern border continued through April, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

Border Patrol encountered 3,182 migrants from China at the U.S.-Mexico border in April alone, according to CBP data. Chinese migrants often pay hefty smuggling fees to reach the U.S., where they have been found with large sums of U.S. currency, according to Border Patrol agents who recently spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In total, Border Patrol has encountered 9,711 Chinese migrants at the southern border between October 2022 and April, marking an already roughly 393% increase compared to all of fiscal year 2022.

