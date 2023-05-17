A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bud Light to reportedly launch new bottle design amid transgender controversy

A line of camouflage aluminum bottles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:48pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Anheuser-Busch will temporarily redesign its Bud Light and Budweiser aluminum bottles with camouflage print in an effort to boost sales after its promotion of a transgender influencer, according to a report.

The company is set to launch a line of camouflage aluminum bottles that promote the "Folds of Honor" program, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, the New York Post reported.

"It’s an aluminum bottle," a source familiar with the plan told the Post. "I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that."

TRENDING: Boys must be allowed in girls' sports for absurd reason, Biden's education secretary says

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







