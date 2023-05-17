Bud Light to reportedly launch new bottle design amid transgender controversy

(FOX NEWS) -- Anheuser-Busch will temporarily redesign its Bud Light and Budweiser aluminum bottles with camouflage print in an effort to boost sales after its promotion of a transgender influencer, according to a report.

The company is set to launch a line of camouflage aluminum bottles that promote the "Folds of Honor" program, which provides educational scholarships for families of fallen and disabled American military service members and first responders, the New York Post reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It’s an aluminum bottle," a source familiar with the plan told the Post. "I believe it is the only package that will be transitioning, but I am not 100% certain on that."

TRENDING: Boys must be allowed in girls' sports for absurd reason, Biden's education secretary says

Read the full story ›