WATCH: Bud Light shuts down dissent over new ad as trans controversy rages

(FOX NEWS) -- Bud Light appears to be fed up with the backlash after the company disabled YouTube comments on a new countrified ad in the wake of ongoing controversy over its partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light's newest advertisement shows a young group of friends drinking beer in the rain at a country music festival as "Chicken Fried" by the Zac Brown Band plays in the background.

"Rain or shine, it’s always easy to enjoy a Bud Light," the caption of the 30-second YouTube video reads.

