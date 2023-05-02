A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Bud Light shuts down dissent over new ad as trans controversy rages

Disableas YouTube comments on a new countrified ad

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2023 at 9:04pm
Young people drinking Bud Light beer in the rain in a new commercial in April 2023 (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Bud Light appears to be fed up with the backlash after the company disabled YouTube comments on a new countrified ad in the wake of ongoing controversy over its partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light's newest advertisement shows a young group of friends drinking beer in the rain at a country music festival as "Chicken Fried" by the Zac Brown Band plays in the background.

"Rain or shine, it’s always easy to enjoy a Bud Light," the caption of the 30-second YouTube video reads.

