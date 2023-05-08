Bush, Clinton, Obama, Soros & Biden: A demonic camarilla

If an award were to be given for the person(s) who has done the most to destroy America from within, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George Soros and Barack Obama would be tied at the top with Biden making a valiant effort to climb into the ignominious groupage. Notwithstanding the behind-the-scenes efforts, Bush, Clinton and Obama are contributing from the shadows to pull the dead-from-the-neck-up Biden down the ladder into the godless abyss so-called American leadership is determined to render the United States.

Aided and abetted by the apparatchiks masquerading as a trustworthy media, the aforementioned have done more to destroy America from within than activist courts and public schools. Jimmy Carter deserves honorable mention.

For those who haven't been paying attention, John Binder, writing for Breitbart, recently reported: "A non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama and backed by a litany of multinational corporations is teaming up with America Express Global Business Travel to fly migrants into the United States." I argue they aren't "migrants"; they're marauders and plunderers who have hit the world's greatest jackpot, i.e., free passage to America and guaranteed free provisions upon arriving. But, I digress.

Binder continued: "The NGO, called Welcome.US, was initially launched to work with … Biden's administration in resettling some 85,000 Afghans across the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 as Breitbart News reported extensively at the time." I vehemently disagree with the assignation "resettling." They aren't being resettled; they're being giving the keys to the kingdom with no loyalty and commitment to America. But again, I digress.

"The NGO also has ties to billionaire George Soros, as members of his Open Society Foundation sit on the group's 'National Welcome Council.'"

TRENDING: WATCH: Pro-life center releases video of firebombing

Apart from assembling Mao, Marx, Stalin, Lenin and W.E.B. du Bois into one organization for the supposed purpose of community well-being, it would be hard to imagine a more demonic camarilla of marplots than those I reference.

There's no upside to the American taxpayers for government rolling out the red carpet to those who aren't interested in being loyal to America. Those who migrated here legally with dignity and honor are proud to be Americans. This is the grandest form of larceny ever perpetrated on a domestic populace as a whole.

The facts do not change from what I have written over the years. The only change is the uncontrolled increase in the cost of providing for those who should be provided for in their countries of origin and the amount of money they are sending out of the country, back to their countries of origin.

Bush stood on foreign soil in Sofia, Bulgaria, and flung dung-encrusted insult in the faces of Americans when he boasted: "I'll see you at the signing," referencing the immigration bill we were fighting against being passed.

Together, those referenced herein have an uninterrupted record of deconstructing America as we knew it.

Obama is responsible for the murder of U.S. border enforcement officers thanks to his illegal gunrunning operation from the U.S. border into Mexico, euphemistically named "Fast and Furious." To this day we do not have the exact count of the Mexicans murdered by those fully automatic weapons. Those murdered included high-ranking Mexican officials. Neither do we have any idea how many of those weapons found their way back into America in the hands of drug dealers and gangs killing Americans.

Obama is responsible for the murder of Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty and Ambassador Christopher Stevens murdered in Benghazi, Libya, Sept. 11, 2011, as he watched in real time from the situation room before going to his private quarters for dinner and then a Hollywood campaign fundraising event in California. The blood of those murders still drips from his hands. The proximity of American bases to Benghazi provided the support necessary to saved the lives of those men, but Obama was more interested in preventing the revelation of Hillary's Middle East weapons operation.

Bush is responsible for the lives of those lost in the Middle Eastern war in the aftermath of the Muslim murdering of thousands in the heinous terrorist attack Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center Towers in New York.

Bill Clinton is responsible for allowing not only the 1993 World Trade Center Muslim terrorist attack, but many more Muslim acts of terrorism domestically and around the world."

Sudan's President Bashir had offered to hand bin Laden over on a silver platter long before his reign of global terrorism. Bashir's government had compiled intelligence of bin Laden's daily activities, as well as detailed intelligence concerning his finances. But Bill Clinton's administration refused Khartoum's offer.

Now, with this and volumes more evidence of the cost to our infrastructure and countless lives lost specifically because of these violators of We the People, they rebrand themselves under the guise of altruism – setting the stage for the further decline of America.

I conclude with the words of my late Grandmother who often said: "You will be surprised what you can see when you open your eyes." What those with eyes to see are witnessing, is the broad highway culminating in the world's complete destruction as detailed by Christ Himself in Scripture.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!