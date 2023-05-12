California reparations activists demand state discriminate based on race

A California board assigned to promote "reparations" to blacks in the state, over slavery that ended a century ago and other issues, is demanding that the state start discriminating based on race.

One of the proposals from the state "Reparations Task Force," appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is to repeal a state constitutional provision that disallows discrimination based on race.

That was accomplished by a voter-approved Proposition 209, adopted by the state in 1996 that banned "preferential treatment" for minority groups in the process of seeking admission to colleges and the awarding of government jobs.

The activists are demanding the repeal so that blacks would, in fact, be given preferential treatments – at the expense of whites.

TRENDING: 3 ways to bring people to God and religion

The panel, appointed in 2020 to look at the idea of compensating people today for what happened a century ago, offered recommendations that were accepted recently and now will go to the state legislature.

One of the other ideas is a plan to hand out cash amounts of $1.2 million to blacks – at a cost of $800 billion to taxpayers in the state. Newsom has declined to push that component of the plan.

A report from the Daily Mail pointed out that "buried deep in the committee's report" is the recommendation to set up a program of anti-white discrimination in the state.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should states be allowed to discriminate based on race? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (1 Votes) 94% (16 Votes)

The task force said, "In recognition of the systemic discrimination faced by the African American community and the barriers to justice and repair imposed by Proposition 209, the task force recommends that the legislature take steps within its authority to seek the repeal [of] Proposition 209."

The task force members charged that the state constitution, amended specifically to exclude racism, now includes measures "rooted in racism."

The task force claimed that black applicants have declined at every campus affected by the non-discrimination requirement of 209, even though UCLA law professor Richard Sander told Fox News that since Proposition 209 went on the books, "the number of black graduates at the University of California has risen by 70 percent with the number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics grads more than doubling."

The task force charges that issues such as over-policing, mass incarcerations and redlining hurt black communities.

So far, there's been no discussion of where such massive piles of cash, that the task force wants handed out, would come from.

The committee also is demanding the state to issue a public apology for its legacy of slavery and discriminatory policies even though it was a "free" state when it entered the union.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!