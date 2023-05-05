A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Campus event featuring Catholic who left lesbianism draws ire of LGBT students

'Everyone in this room, you have the right to hate me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:12pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A student group at the University of Wisconsin Madison called Badger Catholic recently received backlash for hosting an event focused on the intersection of homosexuality and faith.

The April 13 event, “Homosexuality and Life With Christ,” featured Kim Zember, author of the 2020 memoir “Restless Heart: My Struggle with Life & Sexuality,” which explains her struggle with her faith and homosexuality.

“Zember, a California girl born and raised Catholic, found that no matter how much she pursued relationships with women, she was never at peace,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

Read the full story ›

