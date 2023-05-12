Car collector's barn found to hold 230 ultra-rare classics hidden for 40 years

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – An elderly car enthusiast’s astonishing collection of 230 rare classic cars has been discovered by a Dutch auction house, and the lot, including European and American cars collectively worth millions, is soon to be sold at auction.

One particular, “undeniably stylish and sophisticated” sports car from the 1950s is expected to fetch in excess of 675,000 euros.

Former professional car dealer Ad Palmen of the Netherlands, 82, had been collecting cars for decades. He stored them in a church and two “dry but dusty” warehouses in Dordrecht until his ailing health forced him to sell them all. Hans van der Pluijm, the owner of Classic Car Auctions, will be overseeing the international online auction of the lot known as The Palmen Barnfind Collection, in collaboration with Gallery Aaldering, on May 19.

