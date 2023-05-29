Catholics launch campaign encouraging boycott of LA Dodgers

A prominent Catholic organization has announced it is preparing a $1 million campaign to encourage baseball fans to boycott the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That's after the team agreed to honor an organization, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who mock the Catholic church and Catholic beliefs.

One of their mantras has been "go and sin some more," a perversion of the biblical instructions "Go and sin no more."

The team had invited the organization to be honored, then withdrew the invitation. Then, under intense pressure those supporting the LGBT agenda, reinstated it.

Now it is Catholic Vote President Brian Burch who wrote Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter and CEO Stan Kasten.

"I represent the nation’s largest lay Catholic advocacy organization. We are supported by millions of devoted Catholics across America who believe that the time-honored values of life, family, and freedom — which the Dodgers used to celebrate — are demonstrably good for America, and worthy of respect, not ridicule," the letter said.

"We wrote to you last week with a reasonable ask: Please do not honor this anti-Catholic hate group. There is no place for anti-Catholic bigotry, mocking of religious sisters, or celebrating a perverse activist group whose identity is marked by blasphemy and mockery of Catholics," he said.

Catholic Vote said an ad campaign has been prepared to lobby for a boycott.

The letter continued, "Prior to the launch of this campaign, we are requesting yet another opportunity to speak by telephone or to meet in person with an appropriate representative so that you can better understand the extraordinary harm and hurt your decision has engendered," wrote Burch."

The team had claimed, when it was being pressured by LGBT radicals, "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families."

The Catholic Vote letter added, "The voices of Catholics — including clergy and religious sisters, which we would include — need to be heard. We are hopeful you will match your rhetoric of 'listening to everyone' with action."

According to Fox News, Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, warned the Dodgers about making a "mockery" of the church's beliefs.

And Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco accused the Dodgers' administration of "worshiping" alternative "gods."

Burch, in a statement to church supporters, said the fight is important.

"The Dodgers’ decision to honor one of the most flagrantly anti-Catholic hate groups as 'Community heroes' is not a blip or just a flash in the pan. It’s a direct attack on all we hold sacred," he said.

"Turned our faith into a sexual fetish."

He said the campaign is "a full-throated defense of the respect due Catholic nuns and respect for our most sacred beliefs."

"This may sound harsh, but there’s a reason there are no 'Imams of Indulgence.' Or Rabbis of Indulgence. That’s because mocking Muslims and Jewish people is beyond the pale. And because woke corporations know they can exploit our instinct to 'be nice.' And so the Dodgers have decided to go ahead and celebrate a bunch of perverse men masquerading in sexualized religious habits of Catholic nuns – honoring one of the most vile and blasphemous groups that exists."

