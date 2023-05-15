CBS segment details how eating insects could be 'game-changer' to climate fight

(FOX NEWS) -- "CBS Saturday Morning" featured a segment suggesting adding insects into a diet could provide benefits for a growing world affected by climate change.

To counter meat, soybean derived proteins or other high-carbon foods, the segment described efforts by climate experts and scientists to explore farming bugs to protect the planet.

"We all know how important insects are for the environment, but climate researchers say bugs could be a game changer in the fight to protect the planet in ways you may not have imagined," host Dana Jacobson said.

