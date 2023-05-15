A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Health Politics U.S.HEAT OF THE MOMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CBS segment details how eating insects could be 'game-changer' to climate fight

'Protect the planet in ways you may not have imagined'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2023 at 9:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) -- "CBS Saturday Morning" featured a segment suggesting adding insects into a diet could provide benefits for a growing world affected by climate change.

To counter meat, soybean derived proteins or other high-carbon foods, the segment described efforts by climate experts and scientists to explore farming bugs to protect the planet.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We all know how important insects are for the environment, but climate researchers say bugs could be a game changer in the fight to protect the planet in ways you may not have imagined," host Dana Jacobson said.

TRENDING: Government mandates sex survey, students have brilliant response

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'What the f*** happened to this place?': Dave Chappelle smashes San Francisco
End of a love affair: AM radio is being removed from many cars
CBS segment details how eating insects could be 'game-changer' to climate fight
Priest faces massive prison time after conviction for child sex trafficking
King Charles said to signal interest in a trip to Israel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×