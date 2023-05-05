CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is leaving the agency

(ZEROHEDGE) – Rochelle Walensky, the director of the disgraced Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving the agency, President Joe Biden announced during a press conference on Friday.
“As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we’ve faced.”
Walensky’s exit comes days before the federal government is set to end the public health emergency around COVID-19, and hours after the WHO declared that the Covid pandemic "global health emergency" is now over.
