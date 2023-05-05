A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health Politics
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is leaving the agency

Exit comes days before gov't ends COVID emergency

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:25pm
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a forum at Washington University in St. Louis on March 3, 2022 (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Rochelle Walensky, the director of the disgraced Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving the agency, President Joe Biden announced during a press conference on Friday.

“As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we’ve faced.”

Walensky’s exit comes days before the federal government is set to end the public health emergency around COVID-19, and hours after the WHO declared that the Covid pandemic "global health emergency" is now over.

