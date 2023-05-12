Celebrity survivalist completely recants vegan lifestyle

(YAHOO) – Former vegan turned meat-lover Bear Grylls said he's "embarrassed" that he used to promote plant-based diets.

During a recent interview with PA, the celebrity survivalist and "Into the Wild" star claimed a carnivore diet has done wonders for his health and wellness, the Telegraph reported. Grylls, 48, also said he looked back on his history of speaking out about the benefits of veganism for the planet and for an individual's health as shameful.

"I was vegan quite a few years ago — in fact, I wrote a vegan cookbook — and I feel a bit embarrassed because I really promoted that," he said. Grylls' 2015 cookbook, "Fuel for Life," shared over 70 dairy, wheat, and sugar-free recipes.

