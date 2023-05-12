Century-old writings by Nikola Tesla predict development of artificial intelligence

(BASED UNDERGROUND) – Recently resurfaced writings by Serbian-American inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla seemingly predicted the development of artificial intelligence and its rise as a groundbreaking piece of technology.

Tesla, a pioneer of technology and of the use of electricity, wrote over 120 years ago some eerily accurate predictions about the emergence of a machine with its “own mind.”

“I purpose to show that, however impossible it may now seem, an automaton may be contrived which will have its ‘own mind,’” wrote Tesla in an essay titled “The Problem of Increasing Human Energy” in the now-defunct monthly magazine, The Century Magazine, in its June 1900 edition.

