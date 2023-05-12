A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Century-old writings by Nikola Tesla predict development of artificial intelligence

Discussed emergence of machine with its 'own mind'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(BASED UNDERGROUND) – Recently resurfaced writings by Serbian-American inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla seemingly predicted the development of artificial intelligence and its rise as a groundbreaking piece of technology.

Tesla, a pioneer of technology and of the use of electricity, wrote over 120 years ago some eerily accurate predictions about the emergence of a machine with its “own mind.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I purpose to show that, however impossible it may now seem, an automaton may be contrived which will have its ‘own mind,’” wrote Tesla in an essay titled “The Problem of Increasing Human Energy” in the now-defunct monthly magazine, The Century Magazine, in its June 1900 edition.

TRENDING: Everything you've heard about the debt limit is wrong

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Clothing made from fungi-based 'mushroom leather' could repair itself
Fishing cheats net prison sentence over scandal
Car collector's barn found to hold 230 ultra-rare classics hidden for 40 years
Century-old writings by Nikola Tesla predict development of artificial intelligence
Ex-Marine accused of killing homeless man turns himself in
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×