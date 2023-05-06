Charles III crowned king in London's Westminster Abby

(JUST THE NEWS) – King Charles III was crowned king of Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday in London in the royal church Westminster Abbey.

More than 2,000 guests, thousands of troops and tens of thousands of spectators have turned out for the historic event that began at about 5:30 a.m. ET time after Charles traveled from Buckingham Palace in a gilt-trimmed, horse-drawn carriage to the church.

The ceremony in which Charles will be crowned is built on ancient traditions and filled with pomp and pageantry – including magnificent hats and the singing of "God Save the King" inside the abbey and in the streets outside, according to the Associated Press.

