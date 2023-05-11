Charlize Theron threatens to 'f*** up' conservatives worried kids being sexualized

(FOX NEWS) -- Hollywood actress Charlize Theron blasted people disapproving of the drag queen community and their exposure to children during a pro-drag queen telethon Sunday. She told critics, "I will f--- anybody up who is, like, trying to f--- with anything with" drag queens.

During a portion of last Sunday’s "Drag Isn’t Dangerous" telethon, Theron was filmed alongside several of her friends telling critics of drag to back off.

The "Atomic Blonde" star comments alluded to conservative lawmakers trying to pass laws keeping sexual drag queen performances from being exposed to kids, claiming that there are plenty of other things that are more of a danger to children than drag queens, who she added bring more happiness and love to the world.

