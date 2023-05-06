A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Chelsea Clinton: 'It's time to force-jab every unvaccinated child in America'

Says kids must take mRNA jab with or without parental consent

Published May 6, 2023
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:31pm
Chelsea Clinton

(THE PEOPLE'S VOICE) – Chelsea – via the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) – along with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says she hopes to force jab unvaccinated children via a new initiative called “The Big Catch-up.”

“The Big Catch-up” will last 18 months and, according to Bill Clinton’s daughter, aims to become “the largest childhood immunization effort ever.”

Childrenshealthdefense.org reports: Clinton, who serves as vice chair of CHAI, last week presented the initiative at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health Conference in Marina del Rey, California.

Read the full story ›

