Chelsea Clinton: 'It's time to force-jab every unvaccinated child in America'

(THE PEOPLE'S VOICE) – Chelsea – via the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) – along with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says she hopes to force jab unvaccinated children via a new initiative called “The Big Catch-up.”

“The Big Catch-up” will last 18 months and, according to Bill Clinton’s daughter, aims to become “the largest childhood immunization effort ever.”

Childrenshealthdefense.org reports: Clinton, who serves as vice chair of CHAI, last week presented the initiative at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health Conference in Marina del Rey, California.

