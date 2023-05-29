A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Children's hospital 'Health Hero' award given to trans Dem pushing child sex changes

Worked to prevent enforcement of 'trans refuge' bill

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 1:29pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Children's Minnesota hospital system awarded state Rep. Leigh Finke an award last week after authoring a bill designed to promote child sex changes, the Daily Caller reports.

Finke, a transgender individual, authored Minnesota's HF146, the so-called "trans refuge" bill, which would prevent the enforcement of out-of-state laws that would remove a child from parents who cross state lines to administer transgender medical interventions, such as hormones or puberty blockers.

"The law protects access to gender affirming care for Minnesotans and for those traveling to Minnesota from other states," said Children's Minnesota in a statement.

WND News Services
